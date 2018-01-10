Police Cordon Off US Embassy in Denmark After Suspicious Object Found - Reports

The US embassy in Denmark has stated that it would resume normal operations and thanked Copenhagen authorities for quick help.

Danish police have announced that they have re-opened the area near the US Embassy in Copenhagen after it had been cordoned off and searched by a bomb squad due to a "suspicious object" found there.

After the package was examined, police said it "did not contain anything suspicious."

Vi ophæver afspærringen igen ved den amerikanske ambassade. EOD har nu undersøgte en pakke og efter gennemgang kan det fastslås, at pakken ikke indeholdt noget mistænkeligt #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) 10 января 2018 г.

The US Embassy in Denmark said it "will resume normal operations."