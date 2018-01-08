Register
17:22 GMT +308 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing street in London on January 8, 2018

    UK Government Reshuffle: 'Big Four' Ministers Will Reportedly Remain Unfazed

    © AFP 2017/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22

    With UK Prime Minister Theresa due to make changes to her cabinet line-up later on Monday, speculation is rife that an array of senior government officials, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis, will remain in their posts.

    Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will reportedly replace Damian Green as May's de facto deputy during the Monday government reshuffle.

    Green resigned from his role as first secretary of state after a cabinet investigation discovered that the politician had misled the public and fellow politicians over pornography found on his office computer.

    The reshuffle may also see the sacking or the demotion of Education Secretary Justine Greening, as well as Tory chairman Patrick McLoughlin, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom and Business Secretary Greg Clark.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference at the National Maritime Museum in London, Britain December 14, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference at the National Maritime Museum in London, Britain December 14, 2017

    At the same time, British media cited government sources as saying that the so-called "big four", including Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Brexit Secretary David Davis, will remain in their posts.

    British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis

    Monday's major minister shake-up will allow for more women and younger MPs to be given roles at junior ministerial levels on Tuesday.

    Likely candidates for promotion will reportedly include government aide Suella Fernandes, head of the party’s European Research Group, and Seema Kennedy, May's parliamentary private secretary.

    British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond arrives in 10 Downing Street in central London on May 13, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond arrives in 10 Downing Street in central London on May 13, 2016

    Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister's former policy adviser George Freeman has urged Theresa May "to be bold" and conduct her cabinet reshuffle in order to strengthen the government and indicate that Brexit could be "a moment of renewal," according to the Financial Times.

    Related:

    UK PM Theresa May Receives Permission From Queen to Form New Government
    UK Members of EU Parliament Warn Theresa May Against Single Market Withdrawal
    'We Will Not Be Derailed': Theresa May's Firm Course For 'Successful' Brexit
    Theresa May Pledges 'Specific Solution' to Northern Ireland Border Row
    Tags:
    demotion, reshuffle, politician, government, policy, David Davis, Philip Hammond, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok