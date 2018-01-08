UK Government Reshuffle: 'Big Four' Ministers Will Reportedly Remain Unfazed

With UK Prime Minister Theresa due to make changes to her cabinet line-up later on Monday, speculation is rife that an array of senior government officials, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis, will remain in their posts.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will reportedly replace Damian Green as May's de facto deputy during the Monday government reshuffle.

Green resigned from his role as first secretary of state after a cabinet investigation discovered that the politician had misled the public and fellow politicians over pornography found on his office computer.

The reshuffle may also see the sacking or the demotion of Education Secretary Justine Greening, as well as Tory chairman Patrick McLoughlin, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom and Business Secretary Greg Clark.

© REUTERS/ Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference at the National Maritime Museum in London, Britain December 14, 2017

At the same time, British media cited government sources as saying that the so-called "big four", including Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Brexit Secretary David Davis, will remain in their posts.

© AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis

Monday's major minister shake-up will allow for more women and younger MPs to be given roles at junior ministerial levels on Tuesday.

Likely candidates for promotion will reportedly include government aide Suella Fernandes, head of the party’s European Research Group, and Seema Kennedy, May's parliamentary private secretary.

© AFP 2017/ ANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond arrives in 10 Downing Street in central London on May 13, 2016

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister's former policy adviser George Freeman has urged Theresa May "to be bold" and conduct her cabinet reshuffle in order to strengthen the government and indicate that Brexit could be "a moment of renewal," according to the Financial Times.