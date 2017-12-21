Register
01:12 GMT +321 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green delivers his keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2016

    UK First Sec of State Damian Green Resigns Over Porn Found on Computer

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    610

    Damian Green, one of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's closest allies, resigned Wednesday from his role as first secretary of state after a cabinet investigation discovered the politician misled the public and fellow politicians over pornography found on his office computer.

    According to the Guardian, the 61-year-old official had been under investigation for alleged inappropriate behavior towards Kate Maltby, a journalist, in 2015 and claims that "extreme pornography" had been found on his work computer. The explicit material was reportedly found on the computer in 2008.

    In response to Green's resignation, May released a statement saying that she was "extremely sad," but that she ultimately "accepted" his departure.

    ​Though Green denied suggestions that he made unwanted advances toward Maltby and that he viewed pornography on his office computer, the cabinet investigation ultimately concluded that his repeated denials of the computer findings were "inaccurate and misleading" and that the Maltby allegations were "plausible."

    In his resignation letter, Green accepted the investigation's conclusion and apologized this his "statements were misleading."

    "I accept that I should have been clear in my press statements that police lawyers talked to my lawyers in 2008 about the pornography on the computers, and that the police raised it with me in a subsequent phone call in 2013," Green said in his letter. "The unfounded and deeply hurtful allegations that were being leveled at me were distressing both to me and my family and it is right that these are being investigated by the Metropolitan police's professional standards department."

    Kentucky State Rep. Republican Dan Johnson addresses the public from his church regarding sexual assault allegations in Louisville. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Timothy D. Easley
    Kentucky Lawmaker Shoots Himself Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

    "I deeply regret the distress caused to Kate Maltby following her article about me and the reaction to it. I did not recognize the events she described in her article, but I clearly made her feel uncomfortable and for this I apologize," it read.

    Green is only the latest cabinet member to resign over sexual misconduct. Michael Fallon, the UK's former defense secretary, resigned from his post amid harassment allegations centered around journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer.

    According to earlier reports, Green's departure may cause a setback in Brexit negotiations. Brexit Secretary David Davis has stated that if Green were "sacked from office" he would be resigning as well. It's unclear if Davis will follow through on his statement.

    Related:

    Chris Matthews Alleged Sexual Misconduct Payout ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ at MSNBC
    Mario Batali Steps Away From Restaurants Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
    Trump Should Resign Over Accusations of Sexual Misconduct - US Senator
    Editor: Sexual Misconduct Allegations May Not End as ‘More Names Will Come Up'
    News Organizations ‘Have No Choice' But to Change Handling of Sexual Misconduct
    Tags:
    UK cabinet, Sexual Misconduct, allegations, Damian Green, Michael Fallon, Theresa May
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explore the World With Professional Travel Photographers
    Disney's Donald?
    Disney's Donald?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok