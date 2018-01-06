UK Members of EU Parliament Warn Theresa May Against Single Market Withdrawal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the EU Parliament from the United Kingdom have urged UK Prime Minister Theresa May and country's government to stay in the EU single market, as the withdrawal will harm nation's economy.

"The best way to secure Britain’s prosperity would be to remain close to Europe, inside the single market and customs union, and to secure a deal that keeps Britain in the room," the letter from 20 EU lawmakers, including three UK Conservative Party members, read as quoted by The Guardian newspaper on Saturday.

READ MORE: Tony Blair: Time Running Short for UK to Fix Brexit 'Error'

Apart from the Conservative Party members, the list included 12 members of the Labour Party, as well as members of the Liberal Democratic Party and Green Party.

Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union started on June 19, and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019. The first phase of the talks focused on the protection of rights of EU citizens in the United Kingdom and UK citizens in the bloc, as well as the UK-Irsih border and London’s financial obligations to Brussels after the withdrawal.

The second phase, to which the parties moved on earlier in December, is expected to focus on the transition period in EU-UK relations after Brexit, and their future long-term trade and security cooperation.