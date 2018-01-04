Tony Blair: Time Running Short for UK to Fix Brexit 'Error'

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has warned that 2018 will be the last chance for the country to insist on a deal that could bring it back into the fold of EU nations.

"Realistically, 2018 will be the last chance to secure a say on whether the new relationship proposed with Europe is better than the existing one," Blair said in an article published by his Institute for Global Affairs.

The former Labour leader said he passionately believes that exiting a powerful regional bloc is "an error the contemporary world cannot understand and the generations of the future will not forgive."

But he admitted the decision to quit had received popular support and insisted on securing the right for the nation "to change our minds once we see the terms of the new relationship."

Blair said incumbent Theresa May’s Brexit plan has finally begun to take shape over the past several months, and once the alternative has been made known, Britons should be entitled to "think again," either through parliament, an election or through a fresh referendum.

A majority of Britons voted in the June 2016 referendum to quit the European Union. The Brexit date has been fixed for March 29, 2019.