Storm Eleanor Hits EU W Coast, 200,000 Households Left Without Power in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 200,000 homes have been left without electricity across France as the storm Eleanor hit the northern and eastern parts of the country, the electricity company Enedis said.

"A total of 2,000 members of [Enedis] staff are working to restore electricity for the 200,000 clients affected by the storm Eleanor," a message on the company's Twitter account read.

Moreover, the French railway company SNCF said that some trains were not operating as scheduled for safety reasons, including in the Paris region, as falling trees had blocked the tracks.

The storm struck the country in the wake of the storm Carmen, beginning on Tuesday night, with winds of up to 87 miles per hour. According to Meteo France, a total of 48 prefecturs remain on orange alert on Wednesday.

Eleanor has also hit the UK, bringing violent storm winds of up to 100 mph, and also leaving thousands of homes without power, hitting transport connections.

