02:28 GMT +320 December 2017
    According to the report, over 1.5 billion people around the world use social media, and participate in platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

    UK Lower House Questions YouTube, Twitter Reps on Fight Against Hate Content

    The lower chamber of the UK parliament held a session to question the representatives of social network giants such as Twitter and Facebook, as well as YouTube, on the issue of the insufficient fight against the extremist and hate content online, Yvette Cooper, a member of the UK parliament, said on Tuesday.

    The lawmaker noted that there were many cases of the social networks ignoring the hate, illegal and extremist content online, failing to remove it, and urged the companies to improve their compliance measures.

    "Long CommonsHomeAffs session today with Twitter, Facebook & YouTube — still not doing enough on extremism & hate crime. Increase in staff & action since we last saw them in February is good but still too many serious examples where they have not acted…" Cooper wrote on Twitter.

    "Social media companies are some of the biggest & richest in the world, they have huge power & reach. They can and must do more," Cooper wrote on Twitter.

    In October, Twitter announced new rules and media policy to reduce hateful conduct and abusive behavior. This means that social media platform will delete accounts, which promote violence against or threaten other people "on the basis of their group characteristics."

    After Twitter’s new policy took effect on Monday, the social network suspended the account of far-right Britain First leader Jayda Fransen.

