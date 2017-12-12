Register
02:22 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporter of Pro-Western former Serbian President and presidential candidate Boris Tadic waves with Serbian , center, and EU flags during a final pre-election rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 17, 2012.

    Serbia, European Union Open 2 New Bloc Accession Chapters

    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Serbian and EU officials have opened two new accession chapters as a result of the seventh meeting at the ministerial level.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said Monday that Serbian and EU officials have opened two new accession chapters, namely on company law and external relations, as a result of the seventh meeting at the ministerial level.

    "We have been able to open two more chapters also with Serbia, namely Chapter Six, company law, and Chapter 30, external relations," Mikser said.

    The Estonian foreign minister added that the sides were close to opening three more chapters, Chapter Nine on financial services, Chapter 13 on fisheries and Chapter 33 on financial and budgetary provisions.

    A worker arranges flags of Serbia and EU on a lamppost in Belgrade (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ALEXA STANKOVIC
    Desperate Times, Desperate Measures: EU Rushes to Pull in Serbia and Montenegro
    Johannes Hahn, the member of the European Commission in charge of or European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said that the chapter on external relations obliged Serbia to work on its World Trade Organization application.

    Serbia and the European Union have so far opened 12 chapters out of 35, with talks on two chapters already provisionally closed.

    The digestion of the Western Balkans has been an aspiration of the bloc ever since the breakup of Yugoslavia began.

    EU and Montenegrin officials on Monday also held a meeting in order to open talks on two chapters related to labor regulation, as part of the EU Accession process, the Council of the European Union said in a press release.

    "The tenth meeting of the Accession Conference with Montenegro at Ministerial level was held today in Brussels to open negotiations on Chapter 2 — Freedom of movement for workers, and Chapter 3 — Right of establishment and freedom to provide services," the press release said.

    Montenegro and the European Union have so far opened for negotiations 30 chapters out of 35, with three of them already provisionally closed.

    Official candidates for EU membership include Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro Serbia and Turkey. The accession talks have officially been opened with Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey.

    Related:

    'Reciprocal Deadlock': Reasons Why Turkey's EU Accession Talks Have Stalled
    Erdogan Spokesman Slams Juncker's Remarks on Turkish EU Accession
    Catalonia's EU Accession 'Next Day After Referendum' Impossible - Juncker
    Tags:
    accession, EU, Montenegro, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok