Assange Calls CBS News 'Pathetic Excuse for Media Organization'

WikiLeaks’ founder, Julian Assange, has bet CBS news channel $100,000 that their claim that Donald Trump Jr. and the whistleblowing site had collaborated is fake news.

Assange referred to a report by CBS that claims that WikiLeaks send an email to Donald Trump Jr. providing hacked information during the 2016 US presidential election. On Twitter, he challenged the Redstone family, who are majority owners in CBS, to a $100,000 bet on whether or not the claims are true.

​According to CBS and CNN, access to hacked information provided by WikiLeaks was received by Trump Jr. along with others in the Trump campaign and it contained a website url and a decryption key.

​Assange slammed CBS on Twitter, calling it a “pathetic excuse for a media organization.”

Both CBS and CNN first published stories claiming the emails were sent on September 4 nine days before the emails were actually published on September 13. They later fixed the date to September 14 after The Washington Post debunked the story.

​President Donald Trump also slammed CNN via Twitter on Saturday, calling for those responsible for the “fake news” to be fired.

