Register
16:49 GMT +320 November 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Alexander Gauland

    AfD Leader Urges Chancellor Merkel to Resign as Coalition Talks Collapse

    © Flickr/ Metropolico.org
    Europe
    Get short URL
    33740120

    On Monday morning, the German Chancellor emerged without agreement on forming a new coalition government from marathon talks, that promotes the chance of new elections. The leader of the AfD party gave his vision on the situation.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — According to the head of Alternative for Germany (AfD) Alexander Gauland, the "time has come" for Angela Merkel to leave the post of the German chancellor, as she "failed" to form a new German coalition government.

    This comes as earlier on Monday the German Free Democratic Party (FDP) announced its withdrawal from the coalition talks with the union of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), led by Merkel, and the Greens (prospective 'Jamaica coalition'). The latest set of talks broke up at 4 am local time on Friday, November 17, but the preliminary negotiations on forming a coalition started on October 18. However, disagreements over such issues as migration and climate change have prevented parties from reaching a deal.

    The CDU/CSU bloc could agree to form a minority government with the Greens. If no government is formed, a new parliamentary election will have to be scheduled.

    Chairman of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) Christian Lindner, and party members Wolfgang Kubicki and Nicola Beer speak to the press during the exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Germany's FDP Party Quits Coalition Talks With CDU/CSU, Greens
    Moreover, another member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Waldemar Birkle supported his counterpart and told Sputnik on Monday that Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) alliance, should accept the need for re-elections in Germany, after failing to secure a coalition with two other German parties.

    "The people of Germany want, first of all, that there is finally stability and certainty in tomorrow… Some people think that if there is a coalition at any price, then there will be stability, but this won't happen. This is a signal to all parties that politics in Germany needs to change at its root. This is what we are trying to achieve," Birkle said.

    Besides, Peter Boehringer, an AfD member of the Bundestag fraction, told Sputnik that the party was not afraid of re-elections, but added that a new vote would "not lead to new majorities nor to real solutions for Germany's problems", noting that Merkel was unlikely to resign.

    ​"Personally, I do not believe in a new chancellor. Merkel will do anything to continue her destructive policies against German interests," Boehringer said, adding that most likely, "FDP will tolerate a minority government of CDU-CSU-Greens."

    Meanwhile, Germany held a parliamentary election on September 24. Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU alliance won the election with 33 percent of votes and secured 246 seats in the parliament, which was nevertheless the worst result for the Christian Democrats since 1949, according to Reuters. SPD came in second, with 20.5 percent of the votes and 153 seats. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which heavily criticizes Merkel’s open-door migrant policy, gained 12.6 percent of votes, thus entering the German parliament for the first time ever, having 94 mandates. However, it ruled out participation in any coalition after the election.

    According to recent surveys, most Germans hope coalition talks will succeed and have no appetite for another election.

    Related:

    Deporting Illegal Migrants May Lower Number of Homeless - Germany's AfD Member
    AfD Party Members Say Russia Should 'Directly Return to G8'
    Austrian FPO May Join Gov't Coalition After Election, One-Upping German AfD
    You Can't Sit With Us: Germany's AfD Party Placed on Bundestag's Far Right
    AfD 'Channeling People's Discontent': Possible Reasons Behind Party Success
    Tags:
    Election, coalition, political crisis, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Big Guns Go Boom: The Most Fearsome Artillery Systems in Russia's Arsenal
    Supercomputer Slump
    Supercomputer Slump
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok