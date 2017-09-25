Germany Reacts to Historic Kicking Given to Main Parties in General Election

Germans went to the polls on Sunday to elect representatives to the national parliament, the Bundestag. Turnout was 76.2 percent, in comparison with 71.5% in 2013.
According to preliminary results, smaller parties have won scores of seats at the expense of Germany's main parties, which suffered their worst result since the 1940's.
German elections: Merkel mob and Social Democrats combined barely reach 50% primary vote. Outsiders thriving, like USA, Brexit, France, NZ!!— Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) 25 сентября 2017 г.
Schlechtestes Wahlergebnis für— AfD Zwickau (@AfD_Zwickau) 24 сентября 2017 г.
— CDU/CSU seit 1949
— SPD seit 1945
Und Tschüss Frau #Merkel…#BTW17
"The worst election result for the CDU/CSU since 1949, and the SPD since 1945. See you, Mrs. Merkel," wrote the local Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the district of Zwickau, Saxony-Anhalt.
The anti-immigrant, Eurosceptic AfD is now the strongest party in Saxony-Anhalt, and took 12.6% of the vote nationally. However, AfD leader Frauke Petry made a surprise announcement that she is not going to take one of the party's seats in the Bundestag.
The flabbergasted looks on the faces of @AfD leadership after ex-leader @FraukePetry storms out of presser. #DayOne pic.twitter.com/rs7sYFW05A— Peter Spiegel (@SpiegelPeter) 25 сентября 2017 г.
Germans were late to the 'rise of populist right' party, but they seem to be pushing to the 'populist blow up' stage with german efficiency.— Matti (@Rauhallinen) 25 сентября 2017 г.
She leaves the party, and the presser. That was unexpected. #Petry— Janelle Dumalaon (@janelledumalaon) 25 сентября 2017 г.
The entry of the AfD into the Bundestag was greeted by angry demonstrations in Berlin, who oppose the party's anti-immigrant policy.
"Say it loud, say it clear! #Refugees are welcome here!" Bei einer anti-AfD-Demo am #Alexanderplatz #BTW17 @WDR pic.twitter.com/4ZtLPCNHWk— COSMO (@COSMO__ARD) 24 сентября 2017 г.
Oh my God 😥😡 #BTW2017 #Wahlen #armesDeutschland #UmzugausSachsen? pic.twitter.com/Hh4qGA15gh— Claudia Schoder (@SchoderClaudia) 24 сентября 2017 г.
The Free Democratic Party (FDP), a liberal party, re-entered the Bundestag after breaking the 5% hurdle. This barrier prevents parties from sitting in parliament unless they get more than 5% of the vote. This time FDP came fourth, with 10.7% of the vote.
Tolles Ergebnis für die Freien Demokraten — mit über 10% wieder im Bundestag. Man kann Wahlen mit der politischen Mitte gewinnen!— Hans-Peter Semmler (@HPS_BW) 24 сентября 2017 г.
"Great result for the Free Democrats — in the Bundestag again with over 10% of the vote. It's possible to win elections with the political center!"
The biggest losers were the main parties. Although Angela Merkel won a fourth term as Chancellor, her Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) grouping took 33.9% of the vote, down 8.6% in comparison with 2013. Martin Schulz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) took 20.5%, down 5.2%.
We're expecting Merkel's post election speech to be largely feuds with sports stars plus some light nuclear brinksmanship.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) 24 сентября 2017 г.
#GermanElections Ma Merkel's face says it all. A win but a bad result and her aura of invincibility is at an end— Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) 24 сентября 2017 г.
As the first exit polls came in, Schulz announced that the SPD won't take part in another "Grand Coalition" with the CDU/CSU. He vowed to "defend democracy" in opposition to the CDU-led government.
Jamaica coalition had 3/1 odds at betting offices half an hour before closing. Could've made some cash.— Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) 24 сентября 2017 г.
#Germania #Merkel #JamaicaCoalition @annavinci6 @MrTotaman pic.twitter.com/KtFJ0pEzqG— CoL-Lateral (@COLLATERAL13) 25 сентября 2017 г.
As a consequence, Merkel is tipped to form a so-called "Jamaica Coalition," made up of the CDU, which is associated with the color black, the yellow FDP and the Greens.
