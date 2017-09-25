Register
15:00 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Workers remove an election campaign billboards showing Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Social Democratic Party SPD leader and top candidate Martin Schulz, the day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany September 25, 2017

    Germany Reacts to Historic Kicking Given to Main Parties in General Election

    © REUTERS/ Christian Mang
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (25)
    0 38211

    Germany's elections have send shockwaves through the political establishment: the main parties recorded their worst results since the immediate postwar era.

    Germans went to the polls on Sunday to elect representatives to the national parliament, the Bundestag. Turnout was 76.2 percent, in comparison with 71.5% in 2013.

    ​​According to preliminary results, smaller parties have won scores of seats at the expense of Germany's main parties, which suffered their worst result since the 1940's.

    ​"The worst election result for the CDU/CSU since 1949, and the SPD since 1945. See you, Mrs. Merkel," wrote the local Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the district of Zwickau, Saxony-Anhalt.

    The anti-immigrant, Eurosceptic AfD is now the strongest party in Saxony-Anhalt, and took 12.6% of the vote nationally. ​​However, AfD leader Frauke Petry made a surprise announcement that she is not going to take one of the party's seats in the Bundestag.

    ​​The entry of the AfD into the Bundestag was greeted by angry demonstrations in Berlin, who oppose the party's anti-immigrant policy.

    ​The Free Democratic Party (FDP), a liberal party, re-entered the Bundestag after breaking the 5% hurdle. This barrier prevents parties from sitting in parliament unless they get more than 5% of the vote. This time FDP came fourth, with 10.7% of the vote.

    "Great result for the Free Democrats — in the Bundestag again with over 10% of the vote. It's possible to win elections with the political center!"

    The biggest losers were the main parties. Although Angela Merkel won a fourth term as Chancellor, her Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) grouping took 33.9% of the vote, down 8.6% in comparison with 2013. Martin Schulz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) took 20.5%, down 5.2%.  

    ​As the first exit polls came in, Schulz announced that the SPD won't take part in another "Grand Coalition" with the CDU/CSU. He vowed to "defend democracy" in opposition to the CDU-led government.

    ​As a consequence, Merkel is tipped to form a so-called "Jamaica Coalition," made up of the CDU, which is associated with the color black, the yellow FDP and the Greens.

    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (25)

    Related:

    AfD Results at German Election Not Expected - Party Leader
    Germany Increases Number of Seats in Federal Legislature - Returning Officer
    German Chancellor Merkel Wins Unprecedented 4th Term
    Germans Go to Polling Stations to Elect New Parliament
    Tags:
    2016 US Presidential election, Free Democratic Party (FDP), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Frauke Petry, Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok