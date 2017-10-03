Unidentified Gunmen Attack High-Speed Train Near German Frankfurt Airport

At least three men have fired shots at a high-speed train carrying 400 passengers near the German Frankfurt Airport using an air gun, local media reported Tuesday citing police.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Xinhua, the shooting took place on the train carrying 400 passengers en route from Munich to Essen, approaching Frankfurt Airport Station. The incident was reported to happen at around 3.30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT).

The train's windshield was damaged late on Monday, the Focus Online media outlet reported, adding that passengers did not sustain injuries.

Police have not managed to catch the perpetrators.

This is not the first shooting incident that takes place on German trains. In June the shooting occurred at a train station in Unterfoehring, a suburb of Munich when the offender attacked a police patrol officer during a routine document check. Four people were injured in the shooting, including the attacker and a policewoman who was hospitalized with a severe wound to the head.