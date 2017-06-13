German Police Knew Attacker in Shooting at Munich Train Station For Three Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The offender in the shooting at a train station near the German city of Munich was known to police since his detention over drug storage in 2014, the local police chief Hubertus Andra said Tuesday.

© AFP 2017/ Christof STACHE Munich Train Shooting Focuses Attention on Security As Elections Draw Close

The shooting occurred at 06:30 GMT on Tuesday at a train station in Unterfoehring, a suburb of Munich, when the offender attacked a police patrol officer during a routine document check. Four people were injured in the shooting, including the attacker and a policewoman who was hospitalized with a severe wound to the head.

"The criminal is known to police, as in 2014, he was under criminal prosecution in relation to drug storage. He was caught having a large amount of marijuana," Andra said during the press conference aired by Bayerischer Rundfunk broadcaster.

The police confirmed that the perpetrator was a 37-year-old German national.

Munich police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins said that there was no evidence that the shooting incident was terrorism-related.