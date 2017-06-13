German Police Knew Attacker in Shooting at Munich Train Station For Three Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The offender in the shooting at a train station near the German city of Munich was known to police since his detention over drug storage in 2014, the local police chief Hubertus Andra said Tuesday.
"The criminal is known to police, as in 2014, he was under criminal prosecution in relation to drug storage. He was caught having a large amount of marijuana," Andra said during the press conference aired by Bayerischer Rundfunk broadcaster.
The police confirmed that the perpetrator was a 37-year-old German national.
Munich police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins said that there was no evidence that the shooting incident was terrorism-related.
