Over 80% of Catalans to Vote for Independence if Spain Continues Boycotting Move

More than 80 percent of Catalonia's residents will vote in favor of independence at the referendum scheduled for Sunday, if the Spanish government continues its efforts to boycott the vote, a fresh poll revealed on Saturday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll, released by the National newspaper, if the Spanish government was to boycott the referendum, 83 percent of voters would cast their ballots for independence, with turnout reaching 62 percent. Therefore, the total number of voters who would say "yes" to independence would reach 2.7 million people, while the number of those who would vote against might amount to 527,000 people.

Nevertheless, if the referendum is agreed with the Spanish government, nearly 66 percent of voters will vote for independence, and 32 percent will vote against it, according to the survey. In this scenario, the turnout would reach 77 percent.

© REUTERS/ Vincent West Civil Guard Enters Catalan Telecom Center to Turn Off Electronic Vote Counter - Reports

The telephone poll was conducted by Catalonia's Centre for Opinion Studies on Thursday, involving nearly 3,300 people. However, the results of the poll could not be published in Catalonia, and therefore, were provided to the National newspaper.

On Sunday, Catalonia is expected to hold an independence referendum. The Spanish federal government has filed a complaint with the country's Constitutional Court over the Catalan government and parliament approving the law on the independence vote. The court has taken the complaint under review, outlawing the plebiscite.

Previous opinion polls show that Catalonia’s independence is supported by 41 percent of its residents, with 49 percent against it, and while as much as 80 percent of Catalans are in favor of the referendum, most of them believe that the vote should be agreed upon with the central government in Madrid.