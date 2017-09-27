English Town Partially Evacuated Over Suspicious Object - Police (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Bomb disposal officers and special police have been called to the southeastern English town of Stevenage due to a suspicious object, while local shops and businesses were evacuated, Hertfordshire police said Wednesday.

According to the Comet newspaper, an alleged explosive device in the shape of a coffee cup with microchips attached to it was found on Wednesday morning near the TK Maxx shopping center. The discovery prompted an evacuation of nearby businesses and shops and the area was subsequently cordoned off.

A suspicious device has been found in #stevenage shopping area The Forum and a bomb disposal unit is on its way.https://t.co/tul9hlJEw6 pic.twitter.com/EKc3pvBoPM — Martin Elvery (@journo_martinp) 27 сентября 2017 г.

Police and bomb disposal officers have arrived at the scene.

"We are currently at the scene of an incident in Queensway, Stevenage, following reports of a suspicious object in the car park … Specialist police officers are at the scene and the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are due to arrive shortly to identify and safely remove the object. A number of nearby shops and businesses have been evacuated and a 100m police cordon is in place as a precaution to ensure the safety of the people living and working in the locality," the police said in a statement.

The army bomb disposal squad has just arrived close to the scene of a suspicious package in #Stevenage #BOBnews pic.twitter.com/ZCAvfEgWwC — BOB fm Home Counties (@bobfm) 27 сентября 2017 г.

Still stuck stevenage town still closed bomb disposal are here apparently pic.twitter.com/UCuq7ScDoJ — donna lee (@donnamarielee25) 27 сентября 2017 г.

Army bomb squad has also arrived at the scene, according to BOBFM news outlet.

​The roads in the town were partially blocked.

This comes in the wake of the bombing at London's Parsons Green station earlier in September that left almost 30 people injured. Following the incident, threat level in the country was raised to "critical," but later downgraded to "severe." Police said the incident was a terror act and the Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.