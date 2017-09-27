Russia's Upper House Adopts Bill Condemning Ukraine's Education Law

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Russia's Federation Council senators adopted a statement severely criticizing Ukraine's recent law on education. According to them, this law violates human rights and the EU, OSCE and UN must condemn it.
"We call on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, as well as the parliaments of European countries and international parliamentary organizations in Europe to give an objective assessment of the anti-democratic law of Ukraine and protect the rights of ethnic minorities and the rights of children in that country," according to the proposed document.
On Monday, Poroshenko signed the law on education, prompting heated discussions because of the provision on the language of teaching, which is designed to promote the Ukrainian language in the educational process. Along with Russia, the Hungarian and Romanian governments have criticized the law, saying that it violated the Ukrainian Constitution, Ukraine's international obligations and the rights of national minorities in Ukraine.
All comments
Show new comments (0)