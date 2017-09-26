Register
07:41 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko

    Ukrainian President Signs Bill on Disputed Education Language Reform

    © AFP 2017/ Stephane LEMOUTON / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 18 0 0

    In March Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova characterized Poroshenko's forced Ukrainization as "linguistic genocide at the state level" and now with the decision to implement a new education reform, Ukraine is likely to prove again it matches this characteristic well.

    KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed into law a new bill on education reform, which includes a clause limiting the use of minorities languages in state schools, the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Monday.

    The new law on education envisages that from September 1, 2018, children from national minorities will only be able to study in their native language at the primary school level, while secondary and post-secondary education will be in Ukrainian. Classes at all levels are supposed to be taught exclusively in Ukrainian by 2020. However, students will still be able to study minority languages and literature as courses. The schools will also be given the opportunity to teach one or more subjects in English or one of the EU languages. The bill also stipulates a raise in teachers' minimum wages from $202 to $370 and transition to 12-year education system.

    "The Ukrainian president signed the №2145-VIII ‘Law on Education,’ which was adopted by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada on September 5, 2017. The adoption of the law will allow holding a large comprehensive education reform that will improve the education’s quality and the competitiveness of the younger generation on the labor market," the press service said.

    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a briefing
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Moscow Sees 'Linguistic Genocide' of Russian Language in Ukraine
    Poroshenko pointed out that the law increased the role of the Ukrainian language in the education process, which will ensure equal opportunities on the labor market for each graduate.

    "Ukraine demonstrated and will further demonstrate the attitude to the ethnic minorities that is in line with our international commitments, with the European standards and is an example for neighboring states," Poroshenko said, as quoted by his press service.

    The president also asked the Foreign Ministry and the Education Ministry to hold the necessary consultations with European partners including the Council of Europe.

    At the moment, nearly 10 percent of the Ukrainian children are receiving education in one of minorities languages — Russian, Polish, Hungarian, Romanian, Moldovan, Slovak and Crimean Tatar. The Hungarian, Romanian and Russian authorities criticized the new Ukrainian education reform, stressing that it violates the rights of the country’s ethnic minorities.

    Related:

    Third of Ukrainians Want Russian Language to Have Official Status - Poll
    Trump Budget to Cut Almost $2Mln for Russian, Ukrainian-Language Broadcasts
    Ukraine Lawmakers Pass Bill Introducing 75% Ukrainian Language TV Quota - Vote
    Moscow Sees 'Linguistic Genocide' of Russian Language in Ukraine
    Ukrainian Bill on Language Quotas Violates Constitution – Russian Envoy to OSCE
    Tongue-Lashing: Russian Language, Culture Targeted by Ukraine's Thought Police
    Ukraine Bans Russian Language Textbooks With Russian State Symbols
    Tags:
    ethnic minorities, language policy, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok