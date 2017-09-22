Spain Civil Guard Detain Individual Suspected of Ties to Catalonia Attacks Cell

The Spanish interior minister on Thursday wrote on twitter that the Spanish Civil Guard detained an individual suspected of links to the terrorist cell that committed the August attacks in Catalonia.

MADRID (Sputnik) – The Spanish Civil Guard detained an individual in Castellon suspected of ties to the terrorist cell that committed the August attacks in Catalonia, Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said on Friday.

"The Civil Guard detained in Castellon a Moroccan residing in Spain for collaborating with a cell of Barcelona and Cambrils attacks," the minister said on Twitter.

La @guardiacivil detiene en Castellón a un marroquí residente en España por colaborar con la célula de los atentados de Barcelona y Cambrils pic.twitter.com/EfrE7lgmjS — Juan Ignacio Zoido (@zoidoJI) 22 сентября 2017 г.

​On August 18 and 19, Catalonia's cities of Barcelona and Cambrils faced van ramming attacks. A dozen people died and over 130 were hurt in the incidents treated by the local authorities as terrorist acts. Daesh has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack.

A 12-person cell is believed by Catalan law enforcement to be behind the terror attacks. Four suspected members of the cell have been arrested and five others killed after the Cambrils attack. Two more assailants are believed to have died prior to the incidents in an explosion in the Catalan town of Alcanar, where the terrorists had been preparing explosives.