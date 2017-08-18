Perpetrators of Two Catalonia Terror Attacks Members of 12-Person Cell - Reports

According to media reports, the perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Spain’s are members of a 12-person cell.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The perpetrators of two terrorist attacks in Spain’s Barcelona are members of a 12-person cell, El Pais newspaper reported Friday.

A van drove into a crowd of pedestrians in the central Ramblas area in Barcelona on Thursday, leaving 13 people dead and over 100 injured, in what police said was an act of terrorism. The Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack. Hours after the tragedy in Las Ramblas avenue another vehicle attack took place in the coastal town of Cambrils, south of Barcelona. Six civilians and a police officer were injured, with some of them in critical condition.

According to the newspaper, five members of the cell have been killed, while three more have been detained by law enforcement officials.

The media outlet added that four more people, including an alleged perpetrator of the Barcelona attack, are on the run from police.

A number of foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres among others, have already extended their condolences to the Spanish people.