15:29 GMT +321 September 2017
    The Moscow Kremlin. Vodovzvodnaya Tower, foreground. Background, right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, Ivan the Great Bell Tower and Cathedral of the Archangel.

    Calling Russia 'Aggressor' Hardly Leaves Room for Compromise - Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Ukrainian draft resolution on peacekeeping in Donbass for the UNSC includes the wording "Russia's role as an aggressor". The Kremlin commented on the issue.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian side's definition of Russia as an "aggressor country" contradicts the real state of affairs in the southeast of Ukraine, where Russia is not a party to the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    "Given the position that Russia allegedly is an aggressor, of course, there is hardly room for maneuver. Because this position is absolutely contrary to the real state of affairs," Peskov told reporters.

    "Russia is not a party to this conflict, it is, jointly with other well-known countries, a guarantor of the implementation of the basic documents, on which the whole settlement process is based and will be based in the future, the Minsk agreements," he said when asked to comment on media reports about the wordings allegedly contained in the Ukrainian draft UN resolution.

    Sergey Lavrov addresses UN General Assembly
    © Sputnik. Eduard Pesov
    Russia, US Demonstrate Different Visions of UN Peacekeeping in UNSC Meeting

    Peskov added that the diplomats were working on the reports and referred correspondents to the Foreign Ministry for further comments on the issue.

    On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urged the United Nations to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Donbass as soon as possible after a proper technical assessment. According to reports, Kiev has already submitted its draft resolution on peacekeeping in Donbass for the UNSC's consideration. The draft allegedly contains a proposal to include the wording "operation to enforce peace," that proves "Russia's role as an aggressor." Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations, stressing that it was not a party to the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass.

    On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he supported the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine in order to ensure the security of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission in the area. Poroshenko called Russia’s proposal to deploy UN peacekeepers strange, but expressed readiness to discuss the deployment of such a mission in the region with the UN Security Council, and without Russia's participation in it. He stressed that Kiev would not coordinate the parameters of work of UN peacekeepers in Donbass with local militias.

    UN peacekeepers, draft resolution, UN Security Council (UNSC), Donbass, Ukraine, Russia
