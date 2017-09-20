Macron Rules Out Resolution of Syrian Conflict Without Russia

French president says that it is necessary to work with Russia to find a resolution to the military conflict in Syria.

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Finding a resolution to the military conflict in Syria is impossible without Russian cooperation, French president Emmanuel Macron said in an interview on Tuesday.

"Russia is a partner. We have to work with Russia," Macron told CNN. "It's impossible to fix the Syrian situation without Russia… I think on Syria, we can act together. That's important."

Macron said that a constructive partnership with Russia is vital "to make global environment functioning" and cited the threat posed by North Korea as another issue to jointly tackle.

This is not the first time French government expresses its readiness to work together with Moscow on Syrian conflict resolution. Earlier, a member of the French parliament's Defense Committee said that Europe should enhance its military engagement in the fight against terrorist organizations in Syria, while coordinating its efforts with Russia, noting a positive role Russia played in Syria, especially in the joint fight with the Syrian army against Daesh.

The conflict in Syria between the government forces of President Bashar Assad and various opposition and militant groups has been raging since 2011. The international community has taken a number of actions aimed at conflict settlement through talks, including those in Geneva and Astana.