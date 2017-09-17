Register
20:31 GMT +317 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 15, 2017.

    Boris Johnson Slammed for Claiming Brexit Will Help UK Save $475M Weekly

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8902

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been criticized by Chair of the UK Statistics Authority David Norgrove for his newspaper article, in which he claimed that Brexit will allow London to save hundreds of millions of pounds each week.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The idea that the United Kingdom would have 350 million pounds per week (about $475 million) available for social spending after Brexit is "misuse of official statistics," Norgrove said Sunday in a letter to Johnson.

    Johnson said in an article for the Daily Telegraph newspaper published on Friday that the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union would free up 350 million pounds per week, repeating a promise that was used by the Leave campaign in the run-up to the 2016 referendum.

    "I am surprised and disappointed that you have chosen to repeat the figure of £350 million per week, in connection with the amount that might be available for extra public spending when we leave the European Union… It is a clear misuse of official statistics," Norgrove said.

    Soldiers carrying the EU flag
    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    Creation of EU's Defense Union 'Ambitious Response' to Brexit Challenges
    According to Norgrove, the use of the figure fails to take into account the difference between gross and net contributions. The head of the statistics authority explained in 2016 that the figure appeared to be based on gross contributions and did not consider the rebate or any other money flows from the bloc into the United Kingdom.

    Norgrove also pointed out that such a promise assumed that all the payments to the European Union would cease after the departure, which may not be the case.

    Brexit negotiations began on June 19, and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    Related:

    Thousands Take to London's Streets in Protest Against Brexit (VIDEO)
    Brexit: Northern Ireland 'Could Get Hard Border by Default' Despite Pro-EU Vote
    'Very Hardcore Line': Leaked Brexit Paper Aims to Slash Immigration From EU
    Tags:
    Brexit, budget, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok