UK Police Arrest 2nd Suspect Over Parsons Green Tube Attack

According to reports, UK police have arrested a second suspect supposed to be linked to the recent attack at a London Underground subway station.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK police have arrested a second suspect believed to be linked to the recent attack at a tube (subway) station in the south-west of London, the Metropolitan Police said Sunday.

"A second man has been arrested by detectives from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command investigating the terrorist attack at Parsons Green on Friday, 15 September," police said in a statement.

​The 21-year old suspect was arrested in west London late on Saturday, according to the statement.

"He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody," the statement added.

An explosion went off in a carriage at Parsons Green on Friday, leaving 29 people wounded. London police said they regarded the blast as a terrorist attack. Daesh (IS, banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast. Following the incident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May raised the national threat level to "critical."

The London bombing is the third terrorist attack in the British capital thus far in 2017. In June, a trio of Daesh-associated Islamic extremists conducted a van-ramming attack on London bridge, killing eight before being shot dead by police.