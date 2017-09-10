Saakashvili to Turn to Polish Police After Train Halted Near Ukraine Border

Mikheil Saakashvili intends to lodge a complaint with a police station in Poland after he was asked to leave a train he took to cross the Poland-Ukraine border.

PRZEMYSL (Poland) (Sputnik) – Former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region Mikheil Saakashvili intends to lodge a complaint at a police station in Poland after he was asked to get off a train from the Polish city of Przemysl to Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the railroad staff asked Saakashvili to leave the train that the former governor had taken to cross the Poland-Ukraine border, as he had no right to enter Ukraine.

© AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV You Shall Not Pass! Former Odessa Governor Stopped From Entering Ukraine on Train

Saakshvili, in turn, claimed that these actions "contravened European laws," adding that he intends to turn to the local police along with his lawyers. The former president of Georgia asked the reporters to stay at the site.

Saakashvili was appointed Odessa Region's governor in May 2015 and stripped of Georgian citizenship upon receiving his Ukrainian passport. He resigned in November 2016, accusing Ukrainian officials of a lack of commitment to the fight against corruption.

In November 2013, Saakashvili left Georgia when Giorgi Margvelashvili became the country's president. Georgian prosecutors pressed criminal charges against Saakashvili in absentia, accusing him of embezzling immense sums from the state budget for personal use.

Later in May 2015, Saakashvili was appointed governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region at the initiative of Poroshenko, and stripped of his Georgian citizenship upon receiving a Ukrainian passport. However, Saakashvili resigned in November 2016, stating that the Ukrainian authorities did not want to fight corruption.

On July 26, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko revoked Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship when it was discovered that he had violated the country's law by providing incorrect information on his citizenship application. Saakashvili was in the United States at the time when Poroshenko made his decision and said he would appeal the decision of the Ukrainian President in court.