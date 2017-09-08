Register
16:18 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A young couple enjoys the view from the top of Lisbon's 1902 Santa Justa lift. File photo

    'Part of Self-Proclaimed Caliphate': Is Portugal Now in Terrorists' Sights?

    © AP Photo/ Armando Franca
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 37610

    As Portuguese authorities are struggling to pacify residents alarmed by terror threat rumors, a security expert explains to Sputnik why the country bordering Spain, which has suffered a terrible attack this summer, could become a new target.

    Reports about a possible large-scale terrorist attack in Portugal continue to circulate in social networks, including Facebook.

    In a bid to allay these concerns, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa referred to the latest intelligence reports, which he said revealed that it is unnecessary to change the current "moderate" terrorist threat level in his country.

    "[Terrorism] is a global threat that can emerge everywhere. And, of course, our services should analyze and check all the information that appears," Costa said.

    A worker wipes an EU flag clean.
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Majority of EU Citizens Want Bloc to Enhance Fight Against Terrorism – Poll
    He was echoed by Rui Pereira, former director of the Portuguese Intelligence and Secret Service (SIS) agency, who warned in an exclusive interview with Sputnik Brazil that Portugal may face a terror threat in the near future.

    He said that "obviously, Portugal can become a target for terrorist attacks, especially because, as an EU and NATO member, the country remains within the [reach] of Islamic radical terror," Pereira said.

    "Secondly, Portugal is [seen by terrorists as] part of their self-proclaimed caliphate and thirdly, Portugal may face a terror threat due to the reasons that are briefly described by the word 'globalization' which enables jihadists to stage a terrorist attack  in the streets of Lisbon, Porto or Algarve against citizens of any country in the world," he added.

    According to Pereira, the site of a terrorist attack is not that important because "television channels across the world will show this attack and its effect will extend far beyond the place in which it was conducted," Pereira pointed out.

    At the same time, he admitted that the threat of a terrorist attack in Portugal is not as serious as it may be within Europe's larger countries.

    "Experience shows that in Portugal there is not such a level of danger as in Spain, France or Britain, where communities with more radical Islamic elements are currently in place," Pereira said.

    He recalled that "our communities [of migrants] are traditionally more peaceful" and that they are not leaning on terrorism. Even so, he warned that "this situation may change," first of all due to the fact that all those radical elements who left Portugal to join Daesh (ISIS) may return home.

    "In the context of the fact that the self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria and Iraq is shrinking in size, many of these elements will return to their countries and may want to arrange terrorist attacks there. Although the number of Portuguese fighting in the Daesh ranks does not reportedly exceed a dozen and some may have perished, this danger always exists," Pereira said. 

    He added that "this peril increases due to the fact that we are in a zone of free movement which allows the perpetrator to quickly move to another country."

    According to Pereira, the fact that Portuguese authorities did not raise the terrorist threat level does not mean that additional measures are not being taken.

    "To move from a moderate to a considerable terrorist threat level, we need visible signs that a terrorist attack could be staged in Portugal. The invariability of the threat level does not indicate the authorities' reluctance to take anti-terror steps, such as those that have already been adopted in order to prevent a repeat of the attack, in line with the Barcelona scenario," he concluded.

    A woman holds a banner reading in Spanish: I am Muslim and Catalan, not a terrorist. Islam is Peace, during a protest by the Muslim community to condemn the vehicle attacks, in Barcelona, Spain
    © AP Photo/ Santi Palacios
    Who's To Blame for Terror Attacks? Experts Divided About Imams After Barcelona
    On August 18 and 19, Catalonia's cities of Barcelona and Cambrils faced van ramming attacks. A total of 16 people were killed and over 130 injured in the tragic incidents, which have been treated by the authorities as terror attacks. The terrorist group Daesh claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack.

    According to Catalonia's police force, a 12-person cell was behind the slaughter. Four suspects have been arrested and five others were killed after the Cambrils attack.

    Two more attackers allegedly died in an explosion in the Catalan town of Alcanar, where the terrorists had been preparing explosives. Last week, police confirmed they had killed Younes Abouyaaquob, the suspected perpetrator of the terrorist attack.

    Related:

    Barcelona's Authorities Boost Security in Tourist Areas After Deadly Van Attack
    Barcelona Attack Key Suspect Search Extended to EU Level - Interior Minister
    Barcelona Attack Van Driver Identified - Catalan Police
    Europe Needs Joint Defense Strategy to Confront Terrorism - EU Lawmaker
    Tags:
    jihadists, authorities, globalization, terrorist attack, EU, NATO, Portugal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Sovereignty Now
    Sovereignty Now
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok