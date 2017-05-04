German Police Register Over 650 Islamists Capable of Terrorist Acts

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The registered number of Islamists capable of committing a terrorist act amounts to more than 650 people in Germany, Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung (NOZ) newspaper reported Thursday, citing documents obtained from Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).
Germany has been on edge after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the deadliest one taking place at a Berlin Christmas market, when a self-confessed Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) member, Anis Amri, drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.
