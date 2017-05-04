German Police Register Over 650 Islamists Capable of Terrorist Acts

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The registered number of Islamists capable of committing a terrorist act amounts to more than 650 people in Germany, Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung (NOZ) newspaper reported Thursday, citing documents obtained from Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

© REUTERS/ Michael Dalder German Authorities Detain Alleged Daesh Member in Country's Southwest

According to BKA, the security services are aware of about 657 potentially dangerous Islamists, while in January there were 570 of them. Another 388 people could potentially become accomplices in committing terrorist attacks, BKA added.

Germany has been on edge after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the deadliest one taking place at a Berlin Christmas market, when a self-confessed Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) member, Anis Amri, drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.