Register
17:34 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015.

    Hungary to Challenge EU Court's 'Politically Motivated' Ruling on Refugee Quotas

    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110940

    According to a September Yle/Taloustutkimus poll, more Finnish citizens are supporting Finland's Finns Party. The party stands for an anti-immigration agenda after the Turku stabbing attack in August.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hungary will challenge the EU court's ruling on quotas for refugee relocation, Hungarian Minister of Human Resources Zoltan Balog said.

    "I believe that we will challenge this ruling through legal means as long as we have them, because we consider this decision politically motivated and irresponsible," Balog told Deutschlandfunk radio station in an interview.

    Balog did not specify exactly how Hungary would challenge the court decision, adding that it is up to lawyers.

    A Hungarian police officer watches as migrants arrive at the train station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, October 6, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger
    Hungary Summarily Throwing Out Refuge Requests, Mishandling Migrants
    On Wednesday, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) dismissed the case brought by Hungary and Slovakia against the mandatory quotas for resettlement of refugees from Italy and Greece to other bloc's member states.

    In 2015, the heads of the EU interior ministries adopted the European Commission’s proposal on the distribution of 160,000 undocumented migrants in Italy and Greece. In its latest report on migrant relocation and resettlement, published on May 16, the European Commission said the number of those relocated stood at 18,418. However, it also noted that countries like Austria, Hungary and Poland remained the only EU states that had not relocated a single person.

    Moreover, in 2016, Hungary held a referendum on the EU migrant resettlement quota, which failed due to low voter turnout. However, some 95 percent of the voters who took part in the referendum rejected the quota plan.

    Related:

    Putin, Hungary's Orban Exchange Views on European Agenda
    Russian-Hungarian Trade Sees 27% Increase in 2017 Amid EU Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Four Migrants Trying to Enter EU Detained at Ukrainian-Hungarian Border
    Poland Likely to Evade EU Sanctions With Support of Hungary, UK, Czech Republic
    Tags:
    Refugee quota, European Union, Hungary, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok