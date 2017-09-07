Hungary to Challenge EU Court's 'Politically Motivated' Ruling on Refugee Quotas

According to a September Yle/Taloustutkimus poll, more Finnish citizens are supporting Finland's Finns Party. The party stands for an anti-immigration agenda after the Turku stabbing attack in August.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hungary will challenge the EU court's ruling on quotas for refugee relocation, Hungarian Minister of Human Resources Zoltan Balog said.

"I believe that we will challenge this ruling through legal means as long as we have them, because we consider this decision politically motivated and irresponsible," Balog told Deutschlandfunk radio station in an interview.

Balog did not specify exactly how Hungary would challenge the court decision, adding that it is up to lawyers.

© REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger Hungary Summarily Throwing Out Refuge Requests, Mishandling Migrants

On Wednesday, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) dismissed the case brought by Hungary and Slovakia against the mandatory quotas for resettlement of refugees from Italy and Greece to other bloc's member states.

In 2015, the heads of the EU interior ministries adopted the European Commission’s proposal on the distribution of 160,000 undocumented migrants in Italy and Greece. In its latest report on migrant relocation and resettlement, published on May 16, the European Commission said the number of those relocated stood at 18,418. However, it also noted that countries like Austria, Hungary and Poland remained the only EU states that had not relocated a single person.

Moreover, in 2016, Hungary held a referendum on the EU migrant resettlement quota, which failed due to low voter turnout. However, some 95 percent of the voters who took part in the referendum rejected the quota plan.