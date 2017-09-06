Slovakia, Hungary Not to Dismiss Migrant Quota System Amid ECJ Decision

The European Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled to dismiss Slovak and Hungarian actions against the mandatory quotas for resettlement of refugees.

"Slovakia and Hungary which, like the Czech Republic and Romania, voted against the adoption of the contested decision in the Council [of the European Union], have asked the Court of Justice to annul the decision … By today’s judgment, the Court dismisses in their entirety the actions brought by Slovakia and Hungary," the court said in a statement.

In September 2015, the heads of the EU interior ministries adopted the European Commission’s proposal on the distribution of 160,000 undocumented migrants in Italy and Greece, across the European Union under a quota plan.