Immigration Good for UK Though Citizens Want to See Control Over Process - May

The UK prime minister said that migration was good for the UK, but the process should be controlled in order to avoid negative impact on certain groups of Britons.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Immigration is rather beneficial for the United Kingdom, however, the citizens of the United Kingdom do not want uncontrolled migration, because it also has a negative impact on certain groups of Britons, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday.

"As I have said on many occasions before, overall immigration has been good for the United Kingdom, but what people want to see is control of that immigration. That's why I think that what people wanted to see as result of coming out of the European Union. We are already able to exercise controls in relation to those, who come to this country from outside the countries within the European Union," May said in the House of Commons.

The UK prime minister added that London still believed that it was important to keep the net migration at sustainable levels, because of its impact on people "at the lowest end of the income scale."