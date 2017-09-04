Majority of Britons Support Highly-Skilled EU Migration, Even Leave Voters

A large majority of Britons want the number of highly-skilled European Union migrants to remain steady or increase further after Brexit, according to a new survey. The report shows a contradiction as many of those who voted for Brexit largely on the grounds of immigration recognize they still need EU's skilled labor and wouldn't want it reduced.

A report from the think tank, British Future, released on Monday showed that those polled "want overall immigration numbers to go down, while wanting to keep most flows of immigration at current levels."

​The poll suggested 48 percent of the public want highly-skilled EU migration to stay at the same level it is now while 38 percent said it should actually increase. Of Brexit voters, 51 percent said they would be happy for high-skilled migration to stay the same and 31 percent said it needed to go up.

A majority was also in favor of low-skilled EU migrants working in jobs like construction, the hospitality industry and fruit-picking, where Britain could face staff shortages post-Brexit.

Three-quarters of those polled wanted the number of migrant care workers to stay the same or increase, an acknowledgement of the massive demand and the lack of supply due to low pay levels.

​British Future's report says the immigration debate has been "noisy and divisive" and is a "symptom of low public trust" in successive governments' abilities to comptently manage immigration. Britons "want the government to do something about these issues, while having very little confidence in its ability to do so competently."

Britain is set to leave the EU in March 2019 and immigration is a key part of the Brexit negotiations, which began in June.