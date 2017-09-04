Schulz, Merkel Slam Ex-Chancellor Schroeder's Nomination for Rosneft's Board

During the election debates, broadcast by ARD, German Chancellor Merkel and Chief of the German Social Democratic Party Schulz have criticized the decision of the former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to work in Russian oil company Rosneft.

"I think, that Gerhard Schroeder should not have accepted the mandate of Rosneft," Schulz said during TV debates aired by the ARD broadcaster.

Merkel meanwhile said that Shroeder's decision undermined EU sanctions regime against Russia.

In August, the Russian government named Schroeder as one of the candidates for the Rosneft board of directors. Immediately after the announcement, Schroeder faced sharp criticism, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel calling Schroeder's intention to work in Rosneft "abnormal."

On August 31, Rosneft approved Schroeder's candidacy. According to Rosneft materials, the full list of candidates comprises 11 people, including Schroeder, as well as the incumbent members of the board.

Elections will be held at a shareholders’ meeting on September 29.