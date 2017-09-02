Ukraine Expects First Batch of US Anthracite Coal by Mid-September

Register
    Kiev expects the first delivery of 62,000 tonnes of the US anthracite coal by mid-September, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly said in an interview with the Ukrainian ZN.UA weekly.

    KIEV (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian embassy in the United States announced the first coal shipment under the agreement between US Xcoal Energy & Resources and Ukrainian Centrenergo on August 21.

    Chaly explained that the Ukrainian side initially hoped to get 85,000 tonnes of US coal in the first shipment, but the senders managed to find only a smaller vessel for 62,000 tonnes.

    "I attended the loading of the vessel together with the US high-ranked officials. The vessel with the US coal left the Port of Baltimore last week, it will sail for about three weeks, thus we can expect its arrival to Port Yuzhnyi by the middle of September," Chaly said.

    The next shipment of around 120,000 tonnes is set to arrive in Ukraine in early October, the diplomat noted, adding that one or two deliveries of the US coal to Ukraine can be held on the monthly basis.

    "Under the contract, the supply of 700,000 tonnes of anthracite coal from the United States can be expected," Chaly pointed out.

    A Ukrainian coal miner holds his helmet after finishing his shift at a coal mine outside Donetsk, Ukraine
    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Getting Coal for Christmas: Ukraine Turns to US for Winter Warmth
    The senior diplomat also suggested that in case of the successful cooperation in 2017, Ukraine could purchase up to 2 million tonnes of coal from the United States in 2018. The US coal supplies to Ukraine are carried out under the agreements reached by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his US counterpart Donald Trump during the former’s visit to the United States in June.

    In February, the Ukrainian authorities declared an energy emergency following the blockade of the territories of the eastern Donbass region beyond Kiev’s control, which led to irregularities in deliveries of anthracite coal from the region.

    Meanwhile, the US has hiked the coal prices. Since January, Kiev has been buying American coal at $206 per short ton, while the price in 2016 was $76. However, coal shipments from the US to Ukraine have more than doubled, 865,000 tons in the first quarter of 2017 against 355,000 in the same period last year.

