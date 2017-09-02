Register
2 September 2017
    Monument in Soviet soldiers cementry in Warsaw, Poland.

    Rallies Against Demolition of WWII Memorials Held in Poland, Estonia (PHOTOS)

    © Wikipedia/ sfu
    Europe
    A rally against the dismantlement of monuments to Soviet soldiers took place in Warsaw, next to the US Embassy, on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The people who gathered near the embassy demanded the review of the law banning propaganda of communism or other totalitarian types of governance and insisted that the World War II-era memorials should not be destroyed under this law.

    The participants included members of Kursk non-governmental organization, which restores Soviet war memorials in Poland and members of unregistered Zmiana (Change) party.

    ​One of the organizers told the reporters that the participants were intending to pass a letter on to US President Donald Trump to ask "whether the United States really wanted for the Soviet soldiers who liberated Europe to be completely forgotten in Poland."

    People carry flowers and Latvian flags as they march to the Freedom Monument to commemorate World War II veterans who fought in Waffen SS divisions, in Riga, Latvia, Monday, March 16, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Roman Koksarov, F64 Photo Agency
    Nasty Habit: EU, NATO Exploit Far Right Sentiment in Baltics for Their War With Russia
    The protesters reportedly chose the US embassy because, according to them, the anti-memorial sentiment might have been influenced by some Washington-related factors.

    Also on Saturday, a small group of protesters gathered next to the Polish embassy in Tallinn, also demanding that the memorials be kept. The event lasted about 40 minutes, less than the planned one hour, with no incidents.

    In July, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a bill on the prohibition of communist propaganda, which could lead to the destruction of hundreds of Soviet-era monuments.

    ​Following the bill's approval, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Poland's actions. On July 19, the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, adopted an appeal to European lawmakers in connection with Poland's decision to demolish the WWII monuments.

    Related:

    'War' Against Monuments in Poland Provokes Aggravation in Relations With Russia
    By Demolishing Soviet-Era Monuments Poland 'Sides with Nazi Collaborators'
    Russia Prepares Retaliation to Poland's Soviet Monument Demolition Law
    Tags:
    Soviet-era monuments, demolition, rally, Poland, Estonia
