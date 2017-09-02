Register
14:45 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The Irish Flag flys alongside the European Union flag outside the Customs Building, Dublin , Ireland (File)

    Irexit? 'There Are No Longer Any Advantages to Ireland Staying in the EU'

    © AP Photo/ Peter Morrison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24431

    A growing number of commentators in Ireland are urging Dublin to follow London out of the EU; such a move would be beneficial because the EU has become more of a hindrance than a help to Ireland, Dr. John Anthony Coughlan told Radio Sputnik.

    As the UK negotiates its exit from the EU, some voices in neighboring Ireland are calling for the country to follow suit.

    According to economist Ray Kinsella, who wrote a widely-discussed op-ed in the Irish Times on Wednesday, the EU has become a distortion of the vision held by pioneers of European unity such as Jean Monnet and Robert Schuman. They were key figures in the formation of the European Coal and Steel Community in1951, the precursor to the European Economic Community and later the EU.

    "It is a hegemonistic and increasingly militarized political behemoth, controlled by Germany and, to a lesser extent, by a Franco-German identity of interests. Europe is bound together by an oppressive dependency on the center. Political scientists know that even the largest of other countries play in the reserves," Kinsella wrote.

    Dr. John Anthony Coughlan, Director of the National Platform for EU Research and Information Center and Associate Professor Emeritus in Social Policy at Trinity College Dublin, told Radio Sputnik that the time has come for Ireland to leave the EU, since the disadvantages now outweigh the benefits.

    "If we look at it objectively, there are no real advantages any longer in the Irish state staying in the EU. Ever since it joined way back in 1973, it got a large amount of money from the EU, largely because it's an agricultural producer, it got a lot of money under the Common Agricultural Policy of the EU, because Ireland is a major agricultural exporter whereas Britain imports most of its food."

    "Over the last three or four years, we've become net contributors, we pay more money into the EU than we get out of it. For decades, the Irish political establishment has regarded the EU as a kind of cash cow so to speak, a source of easy money."

    Border road posters and signs
    © Sputnik/ Nikolai Gorshkov
    Invisible Frontier: UK 'Doesn't Want Brexit Posts' on Irish Border
    However, Coughlan said there are "some major downsides" to EU membership, such as allowing fishing boats from across the bloc to fish in Irish waters.

    He pointed out that Ireland's largest trading partner is the US, followed by the UK, with Belgium in third place. Consequently, Ireland should prioritize economic connections with the US and UK rather than the EU. In fact, Dublin joined the Euro single currency under the assumption that the UK would later join too, Coughlan said.

    "Ireland is probably the only country that could leave the Euro without causing a general crisis for the Euro currency as a whole."

    James Keane, a founding member of the 'People of Ireland' party, told Radio Sputnik that Ireland should follow the UK out of the EU, since living standards remain below the EU average and the country is burdened with high debt levels. 

    A July briefing by Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency revealed that Ireland's general government debt reached €200 billion ($237 billion), which is four times the level it was in 2007 and equates to €42,000 per person. The per capita average among the EU's 28 member states is €24,000.

    "The British people have made a decision to leave and I think it's a great decision, it won't be the last country to leave. Everyone is looking at how they're treating Britain now and they're getting turned off the EU because of it."

    "We need a critical cause regarding the European Union, we need a conversation started about it. I'm hoping my group will be able to do that, get people talking. From talking to people on the ground, door-to-door, face-to-face, I'm getting a good reaction so I can only think that that's going to grow as time goes on," Keane said.

    Related:

    14 August 1969: British Troops Arrive in Northern Ireland Under Operation Banner
    Tourist Flow to Ireland Grows in 2017 Despite Post-Brexit Decline of UK Visitors
    Ireland Applies for Hosting 2 UK-Based EU Agencies After Brexit - Reports
    Canada and New Found Friend Ireland Ready to Challenge UK, US Isolationism
    Tags:
    European politics, politics, EU, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok