Poroshenko Hopes US Special Envoy to Ukraine Will Boost Minsk Deal Fulfillment

© AFP 2017/ AUDE VANLATHEM / BELGA In Nuland's Footsteps: US Names Ex-McCain Staffer as Special Ukraine Envoy

KIEV (Sputnik)On Friday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced the appointment of Volker, former US Permanent Representative to NATO, as US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations to spearhead US efforts to move forward on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"Mr. Kurt, I hope that your experience along with your firmness will accelerate the negotiating process and coordinate our actions, which will allow us to count on full implementation of the Minsk agreements," the president said at the press conference following his negotiations with Tillerson in Kiev.

Kurt Volker, 55, began his career in the Central Intelligence Agency, serving for two years between 1986 and 1988. In 1988, he joined the US State Department as a Foreign Service officer. In the late 1990s, he became First Secretary of the US Mission to NATO. He was appointed Permanent Representative to the alliance in July 2008 by George W. Bush, and served until May 2009.