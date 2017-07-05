Register
17:50 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A general view shows Bohdana Hmelnickoho street, one of largest streets of Kiev

    Ukraine Struggles With Reforms to Receive 'Dangerous Money' From IMF

    © AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    234051

    The next 1.9 billion USD tranche of financial aid to Ukraine under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) bailout program will be delayed until at least the end of the year.

    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    IMF to Evaluate Issue of Next Tranche to Ukraine in Summer-Fall 2017 - Finance Minister
    In an interview with Bloomberg, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that the parliament will not pass all of the required reforms, including a land reform, until its summer recess.

    "We won’t make it by the recess," Groysman said, referring to the land bill, which may be approved by the end of the year.

    "We’re working on the reforms and the fifth tranche will arrive," the Prime Minister added.

    In 2015, the IMF adopted a $17.5 billion four-year bailout plan for Ukraine, which requires the implementation of economic reforms.

    In May, the IMF laid down two conditions Kiev must meet to receive the fifth tranche, including land reform and pension reform. The Ukrainian government has partially met the requirements. In early June, the IMF and the World Bank approved Ukraine’s pension bill.

    Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region
    © AFP 2017/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Ukraine's Direct Losses From Donbass Conflict Estimated at $50 Bln - MoD
    At the same time, the land reform plan has faced fierce public opposition in Ukraine. The plan presumes lifting a moratorium on the free sale of land. Many in Ukraine fear that as a result Ukrainian speculators will start buying up land on the cheap.

    According to Russian political analyst Vladimir Kornilov, the issue of land reform is part of the bargaining between Kiev and the IMF.

    "Land reform has been the stumbling block in this whole story with IMF tranches. This is a repeating story. The parliament passes a law on the moratorium [on free sale of land] and tells the IMF that it will remove it. Then, the government understands that the reform will spark public anger and delays the decision again. The IMF uses the situation to delay another tranche, but then allocates it," Kornilov told Radio Sputnik.

    In turn, Oleg Soskin, head of a Kiev-based think-tank, the Institute for Public Transformation, warned that Ukraine should be cautious with the IMF money.

    "Ukraine does not need this money because the terms [of the bailout] are extremely stringent. On average, Ukraine will have to pay the IMF twice [the amount it borrows]. But how can these billions can be returned if the money has mostly been embezzled? In 2017, Ukraine must return nearly $9 billion, but there is no money. The GDP is dropping and there is no growth in manufacturing," Soskin told Radio Sputnik in a separate interview.

    The Royal Court of Justice, London
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Ukraine Appeals UK Court Ruling on Its $3 bln Russia Debt
    Commenting on the proposed land reform, the expert suggested that it is unlikely to be implemented.

    "There will be no sale of land. Polls reveal that up to 45 percent of respondents are ready to take to the streets to protest against reform. No one wants a peasant revolt," Soskin said.

    According to him, the current political situation in Ukraine will not allow for the IMF’s requirements to be met.

    "A new majority is currently taking shape in the parliament and those lawmakers are against the pension reform and the free sale of farmland. The IMF money is dangerous and it’s better not to touch it," Soskin said.

    Related:

    IMF Tranche to Kiev Not Happening Unless Kiev Sells Off Land, Raises Pension Age
    IMF Can Disburse Additional $4.4Bln to Ukraine in 2017 if Reforms Progress
    Ukraine National Bank Receives $1-Bln IMF Tranche - Finance Minister
    Ukraine's Economy Recovering Modestly, Reforms Still Needed - World Bank
    Tags:
    reforms, loan, bailout, International Monetary Fund, Volodymyr Groysman, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok