Register
14:49 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Hamburg Police motorcycles are seen during an exercise on safely transporting official guests prior to G20 in Hamburg, May 10, 2017

    Hamburg Court Bans Holding New Protest Action Ahead of G20 Summit

    © REUTERS/ Morris Mac Matzen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    13701

    A Hamburg administrative court has rejected a request of activists to hold a "Sleep in" protest action in the city ahead of the upcoming G20 summit, scheduled to take place July 7-8, the court said in a statement.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier in July, a Hamburg court met a request by protest organizers to set a tent camp in the municipal park, however, the ruling banned activists from sleeping there. As a result, on Tuesday night mass protests hit the city, and the police had to use water cannons and pepper gas. A total of 12 illegally set tents were demolished in a local park.

    President Vladimir Putin holds Russian Security Council meeting
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin May Meet Permanent Members of Russian Security Council Ahead of G20

    The court authorized the placement of "up to ten symbolic tents, which can serve as resting places," and which must be open and accessible to the public. Cooking, installation of grills and gas burners are prohibited.

    Hamburg police are preparing a set of security measures which would be the largest in the history of the German city. About 20,000 law enforcement officers, including policemen from other German federal states, will be on duty in Hamburg during the event. Mounted police units, thousands of police cars, one plane, at least 17 helicopters, 213 K-9 dogs and possibly drones will be deployed to secure the two-day event.

    On Tuesday, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said that over 8,000 left-wing extremists may gather for the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg to stage anti-capitalism protests.

    The city's shops have also taken steps to protect themselves from potential clashes between the protesters and police officers.

    Tags:
    ban, protest, G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok