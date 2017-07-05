Hamburg Court Bans Holding New Protest Action Ahead of G20 Summit

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier in July, a Hamburg court met a request by protest organizers to set a tent camp in the municipal park, however, the ruling banned activists from sleeping there. As a result, on Tuesday night mass protests hit the city, and the police had to use water cannons and pepper gas. A total of 12 illegally set tents were demolished in a local park.

The court authorized the placement of "up to ten symbolic tents, which can serve as resting places," and which must be open and accessible to the public. Cooking, installation of grills and gas burners are prohibited.

Hamburg police are preparing a set of security measures which would be the largest in the history of the German city. About 20,000 law enforcement officers, including policemen from other German federal states, will be on duty in Hamburg during the event. Mounted police units, thousands of police cars, one plane, at least 17 helicopters, 213 K-9 dogs and possibly drones will be deployed to secure the two-day event.

On Tuesday, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said that over 8,000 left-wing extremists may gather for the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg to stage anti-capitalism protests.

The city's shops have also taken steps to protect themselves from potential clashes between the protesters and police officers.