© AP Photo/ Dmitri Lovetsky Kremlin Confirms First Putin-Trump Meeting in Hamburg on July 7

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In June, the German authorities introduced border controls in preparations for the summit and banned demonstrations in most of the city for the duration of the summit, where more than 20,000 policemen will provide security.

"Last year, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution identified 12,100 violent right-wing extremists and 8,500 left-wing extremists… The left-wing extremists have been intensively mobilizing for the upcoming G20 summit since the last year," de Maiziere told reporters.

The G20 summit will be held in Hamburg on July 7-8.