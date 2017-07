WARSAW (Sputnik) — The construction of a US missile defense base in the Polish village of Redzikowo will be completed in a few months, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said Monday.

"Since the moment when in the beginning of this year NATO and US troops were deployed in Poland, in a few months a missile defense base near Redzikowo will be built, Poland can become a first-class state in NATO," the minister said on Radio Lodz.

On May 13, 2016 the ceremony to start the construction of the Aegis Ashore compound started in Redzikowo. The construction of the base was earlier expected to be completed in 2018.