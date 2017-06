MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One soldier died and at least 10 were injured Thursday after a military truck fell into a ravine in a hard-to-reach mountainous area in central Romania, local media said.

The truck with 13 personnel veered off the road and plunged into a 43-yard ravine near the town of Dambovicioara in the Arges county, the national news agency Agerpress reported.

Rescuers were able to retrieve 10 injured soldiers and rush them to hospital, while efforts continue to save the remaining two servicemen trapped underneath the truck. Fears are growing they could have died.