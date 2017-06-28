Register
13:02 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Newly-elected member of parliament Marine Le Pen of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party attends the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017

    Le Pen Wants to Overhaul FN in Crafting France's 'Only' Opposition Force

    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 17 0 0

    Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Front (FN) party, who was also a rival of French leader Emmanuel Macron at the presidential election, stated that it was necessary for form a party structure capable of welcoming 11 million voters who had supported the FN leader at the presidential election.

    French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen exits a voting booth before casting her ballot in Henin Beaumont, France
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Le Pen Announces Plans to Form Parliamentary Group Following French Legislative Vote
    PARIS (Sputnik) — Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Front (FN) party and a parliamentarian from the Pas-de-Calais region, on Wednesday said she wanted to reform the party and increase its performance as the major French opposition force.

    "I want to change everything. For the name – yes, I think it is time to at least question it … I think that we need to change the functioning, probably leave it up to the adherents to change the name," Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster.

    Le Pen, who was a rival of French leader Emmanuel Macron at the presidential election, added it was necessary for form a party structure capable of welcoming 11 million voters who had supported the FN leader at the presidential election.

    "We are the only opposition force to Emmanuel Macron, here is the reality, and this force has to be better structured and have the best possible performance, it needs to exceed the National Front," Le Pen noted.

    General view of the French National Assembly
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Low Turnout in French Vote Shows Parliament Legitimacy Crisis – FN Candidate
    Asked about her stance on the law on the "confidence in the political life," the cornerstone project of Macron’s administration aimed at moralizing the politics in France, Le Pen said that the government should show its engagement by lowering the number of parliamentarians necessary to form a parliamentary group so that all the French voters got to be represented.

    "Why not lower the number of parliamentarians necessary to form a parliamentary group to 10 rather than 15? It would allow all the French people to have a parliamentarian in the group that represents them who can work in an equitable manner," the FN leader said.

    Le Pen added that though the FN had not succeeded to form a parliamentary group as a result of the legislative election earlier in June, its members would "get there during our mandate." Le Pen expressed assurance that people would gradually get closer to the party’s values.

    This would be done by forming a cross-party group with FN allies in parliament, according to the party leader.

    "We invite those who stick to the same big choices as we do to come join us and take part in the formation of a big opposition force, the only one to be against Macron," she said.

    Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party deputy, attends a political rally as she campaigns for Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, in Marseille, France, April 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    Marine Le Pen's Niece's Retirement May Cost French National Assembly Seats to FN - Party Founder
    FN got 8 seats in the lower house of the French parliament as a result of the legislative elections while the majority, formed by the alliance between Macron’s Republic on the Move (LREM) party of and the Democratic movement (MoDem) party, counts 350 out of 577 seats.

    On the first day of the session of the renewed parliament, seven parliamentary groups were formed, including Unsubmissive France, the Socialists, the Communists, LREM group, MoDem, the "Constructivists" (part of The Republicans and the UDI party) and The Republicans. The FN did not manage to form a parliamentary group.

    Related:

    Le Pen Announces Plans to Form Parliamentary Group After French Legislative Vote
    Le Pen: 2nd Legislative Election Round Low Turnout Weakens Parliament Legitimacy
    Marine Le Pen Elected Parliament Member for the 1st Time
    Le Pen: Voters 'Have All Cards in Hand' to Influence Parliamentary Election
    Tags:
    French National Front Party, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Overweight Pets Cartoon
    But Who Doesn’t Love Fat Dogs?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok