Register
02:48 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats, CDU, Angela Merkel, points with her fingers during a visit to the convention venue prior to the 27. party convention in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Dec. 8, 2014.

    Merkel’s Change of Heart Prompts Gay Marriage Vote in Germany

    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 39 0 0

    Lesbians and gays in Germany should not have to wait any longer for the law to guarantee them equality, Christina Lueders, chief of Berlin’s anti-discrimination agency, told The Local.

    The German Parliament is slated to vote on legalizing same-sex marriage on Friday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her party’s MPs Tuesday they would not be reprimanded for voting their conscience as opposed to voting in line with Merkel’s reservations about same-sex marriage.

    Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence attends a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Gay Dance Party Outside VP-Elect Mike Pence's DC House

    The stunning change from the German leader comes only three months before the country will elect its next chancellor on September 24. 

    "I would like to steer the discussion into the direction of a question-of-conscience vote rather than me forcing through [Parliament] a majority decision," the Los Angeles Times quoted Merkel as saying on Monday in Berlin.

    "I had a life-changing experience in my constituency," Merkel said, in which she saw that children adopted by same-sex couples had a fine upbringing. Her previous stance of caution on changing the law was based on concerns about children’s wellbeing in these families.

    The socially progressive country made same-sex partnerships lawful in 2001, but Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), a center-right party, have since 2005 shunned the idea of bringing a bill on same-sex marriage to the floor of the Bundestag.

    Staunch conservatives in the CDU caucus have been adamant about not changing the law, but Merkel has the political capital to endure criticism from her own party, according to political scientist Thomas Jaeger at Cologne University. 

    "About 80 percent of the people in Germany are in favor and she’s willing to take on a few hardline conservatives within her own ranks," Jaeger said.

    Related:

    Martin Schulz Accuses Merkel's CDU Party of Impeding Coalition Government Work
    Merkel Hopes EU Summit to Bring Specific Results in Defense Policy
    Merkel: Germany to Leave Turkey's Incirlik Base if Coalition Remains Efficient
    Germany to Stick to Paris Climate Deal Amid US Withdrawal - Merkel
    Merkel Expects Brexit Talks to Start Soon After UK Election
    Tags:
    Gay Marriage, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Trophies
    Bloody Track Record
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok