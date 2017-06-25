Car Rams Into Crowd Celebrating Muslim Religious Holiday in UK's Newcastle

Six people are reportedly injured in the incident that took place at 9:14 local time. Children are feared to be among those hurt in the incident.
"WESTGATE SPORTS CENTRE UPDATE: It is now confirmed that their are six casualties," Northumbria police said.
The scene inside the car park of the sports centre on Westgate Road, where a child as reportedly been hit by a car pic.twitter.com/GYtL8a27gI— Sara Nichol (@SaraNichol10) June 25, 2017
WESTGATE SPORTS CENTRE UPDATE: It is now confirmed that their are six casualties.— Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) 25 июня 2017 г.
Police said that don't consider the incident to be terror-related.
I'm just arriving at the scene on Westgate Road pic.twitter.com/tLLZ838FIf— Sara Nichol (@SaraNichol10) June 25, 2017
An arrest has been made after reports of the incident. According to media reports, a 42-year-old woman was detained and questioned by police.
The Westgate Sports Centre hosted an event dedicated to Eid celebrations. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Previous attacks include two vehicle-and-knife rampages on London Bridge on June 3 and Westminster Bridge on March 22 in the capital and a bombing in Manchester on May 22. The three attacks claimed the lives of more than thirty people, leaving dozens injured.
