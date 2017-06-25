Register
03:15 GMT +325 June 2017
    Police officers cordon off the territory near the U.K. Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians.

    Over 40 Foreign Terrorists Reportedly Remain in UK Due to Human Rights Laws

    Over 40 foreign terrorists have managed to remain in the United Kingdom due to the existing human rights laws in the country, media reported citing an unpublished Home Office report.

    Members of the emergency services attend a minute's silence for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire near the site of the blaze in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 19, 2017.
    Axed & Slashed: UK Emergency Services Feel Immense Strain After Terror, Grenfell
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Telegraph newspaper, the UK government faces insurmountable problems in deporting jihadists, which lead to terrorist attacks inspired by Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia.

    The report mentions some details of a doctrine called Deportation with Assurances (DWA), the media outlet said. This doctrine, accepted by the UK government, allows to expel terror suspects under the condition that they will not be mistreated or tortured in their countries of origin, the publication said.

    "My research suggests there are more than 40 foreign terrorists convicted in the UK who have avoided deportation using the human rights act. The figure is much larger than was previously thought," Professor Clive Walker, an international law expert and co-author of the report, said as quoted by the media outlet.

    UK police
    Terror Arrests in UK Soar to Record High Due to Security Threat
    UK courts have successfully prevented the expulsion of foreigners suspected of terror activities using this doctrine based on human rights, and thus allowing them to stay in the country, the publication added.

    Last Sunday, a van rammed into pedestrians near the mosque at Finsbury Park in North London. Police reported that at least one person was killed and 10 more were injured. This attack was the latest in the line of deadly terror incidents which have shaken the United Kingdom over recent months. Previous attacks included two vehicle-and-knife rampages on London Bridge and Westminster Bridge in the capital and a bombing in Manchester.

