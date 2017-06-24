Macron: 'We Must Welcome Refugees Because It Is Our Tradition and Our Honor'

PARIS (Sputnik) — Europe should greet migrants, because it is a part of its traditions and a matter of honor, Macron said Friday.
"We talked about the migrant crisis. It is not a concern of several countries, it is our common challenge… And it demands our common decision," Macron said after his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.
The French president added that the migrant crisis was a long-term challenge.
"We must welcome refugees because it is our tradition and our honor. The refugees are not just any migrants, not economic migrants. They are people who are fleeing their country for freedom because of the war or the political situation," Macron stressed.
