Macron's Party Allied With MoDem Gains 350 Seats in National Assembly

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party allied with the Democratic Movement (MoDem) gained 350 out of 577 seats in the National Assembly following the second round of general election, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

According to the ministry's data, the REM party got 308 seats, while the MoDem gained 42 seats.

The main opposition party, The Republicans, won 113 seats, the Socialist Party got 29 mandates. Marine Le Pen's National Front gained eight seats, while Jean-Luc Melenchon's Unsubmissive France received 17 mandates. The Union of Democrats and Independents got 18 seats.