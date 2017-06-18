Register
16:40 GMT +318 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels. (File)

    With New $6 Bln Defense Fund, EU Claims Mantle of 'Global Gendarme'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 29652

    The EU and NATO signed an agreement on strategic partnership and cooperation. The EU is planning to establish a European Defense Fund with an annual budget of 5.5 billion euros.

    In an interview with Sputnik, chairwoman of the Czech Forum for Peace Vladimira Vitova commented on the issue.

    According to her, the new initiative will de-facto expand NATO capabilities, as it will practically increase the military alliance's funding.

    "The government and lawmakers approved this measure and agreed to finance a new fund, which means, to finance NATO. The EU and NATO also signed another treaty, which says that ‘the Euro-Atlantic community faces unprecedented threats from the south and the east. The EU and NATO will ensure security in Europe and beyond,'" Vitova said.

    "The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic subsequently stated that the main task would be to organize civil and military missions in Africa and the Middle East in order to stabilize the entire region. Apparently, he did not take into account the fact that this was NATO, which provoked these conflicts, but the Czech Republic is a part of it and continues to support it. The European Defense Fund will be a part of NATO, and the EU, along with NATO, will have to play the role of a ‘global gendarme,'" she added.

    A US military convoy arrives at the Czech army barracks in Prague. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ MICHAL CIZEK
    'Deadly Threat': Czech Republic Risks Becoming NATO's 'Firing Range'
    According to Vitova, the Czech Republic will participate in all NATO operations, including those directed against Russia. This will happen even if the residents of the country are against their country's involvement in military activities.

    The activist suggests that the Czech Republic withdraw from the military alliance and argues that the country shouldn't have joined it all. She also noted that the presence of the alliance's forces along Russian borders will not contribute to the strengthening of security.

    "The absolute majority of the population of the Czech Republic does not consider Russia an opponent and does not share the view that Russia poses a threat. Only media and politicians claim the opposite. Now people rather feel a threat coming from the EU, because they absolutely disagree with its migration policy," Vitova concluded.

    Czech border
    © Flickr/ jb.atwood
    Czech Police Detain Hungarian Truck With 80 Migrants
    On Tuesday, the European Commission announced the launch of infringement procedures against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland for halting migrants' relocations. The European Commission's infringement procedures mean that it may file a lawsuit in the European Court of Justice should the member states not adapt their policies in accordance with the Commission's complaints.

    The Czech Republic, as well as the other two countries, have already stated that they were ready to defend their rights in court. Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka called the EU relocation system "an incentive for illegal migration."

    Related:

    EU, NATO Develop 42 Military, Defense 'Actions' of Cooperation - Mogherini
    Poland Supports Expansion of NATO, EU to Balkan Peninsula, Eastern Europe
    NATO, EU Tightening Grip on Serbia to Cap Russia's Influence in the Balkans
    Tags:
    funding, defense, NATO, EU, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok