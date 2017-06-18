With New $6 Bln Defense Fund, EU Claims Mantle of 'Global Gendarme'

In an interview with Sputnik, chairwoman of the Czech Forum for Peace Vladimira Vitova commented on the issue.

According to her, the new initiative will de-facto expand NATO capabilities, as it will practically increase the military alliance's funding.

"The government and lawmakers approved this measure and agreed to finance a new fund, which means, to finance NATO. The EU and NATO also signed another treaty, which says that ‘the Euro-Atlantic community faces unprecedented threats from the south and the east. The EU and NATO will ensure security in Europe and beyond,'" Vitova said.

"The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic subsequently stated that the main task would be to organize civil and military missions in Africa and the Middle East in order to stabilize the entire region. Apparently, he did not take into account the fact that this was NATO, which provoked these conflicts, but the Czech Republic is a part of it and continues to support it. The European Defense Fund will be a part of NATO, and the EU, along with NATO, will have to play the role of a ‘global gendarme,'" she added.

According to Vitova, the Czech Republic will participate in all NATO operations, including those directed against Russia. This will happen even if the residents of the country are against their country's involvement in military activities.

The activist suggests that the Czech Republic withdraw from the military alliance and argues that the country shouldn't have joined it all. She also noted that the presence of the alliance's forces along Russian borders will not contribute to the strengthening of security.

"The absolute majority of the population of the Czech Republic does not consider Russia an opponent and does not share the view that Russia poses a threat. Only media and politicians claim the opposite. Now people rather feel a threat coming from the EU, because they absolutely disagree with its migration policy," Vitova concluded.

On Tuesday, the European Commission announced the launch of infringement procedures against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland for halting migrants' relocations . The European Commission's infringement procedures mean that it may file a lawsuit in the European Court of Justice should the member states not adapt their policies in accordance with the Commission's complaints.

The Czech Republic, as well as the other two countries, have already stated that they were ready to defend their rights in court. Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka called the EU relocation system "an incentive for illegal migration."