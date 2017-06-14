Prague, Budapest, Warsaw Have 30 Days to Explain Refusal to Accept Migrants

"As announced yesterday in the 13th report on relocation and resettlement, since no action has yet been taken by the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland to meet their legal obligations, the Commission has decided today to launch infringement procedures and address letters of formal notice to these three Member States," the European Commission said in a statement, adding the countries now have one month to respond to the arguments.
The procedure was launched due to the fact that Hungary had not taken no action since the relocation scheme started, Poland had not relocated anyone and not pledged since December 2015, and the Czech Republic had not relocated anyone since August 2016 and not made any new pledges for over a year, the Commission said.
In September 2015, the heads of the Internal Affairs Ministries of EU member states decided to resettle 120,000 asylum seekers that arrived to Italy and Greece to 23 out of 28 countries of the bloc, in addition to the previously agreed upon 40,000 people with a specific quota for each member state.
