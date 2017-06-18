Register
16:40 GMT +318 June 2017
    In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, a worker passes by a rescue mission van in a warehouse in a Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center near an airport in the town of Nis, Serbia

    Sowing Panic: 'Few People in Serbia Want Stabilization, American-Style'

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discarded recent claims made by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State about what the US sees as a Russian threat in the European country. According to Serbian expert Djordje Vukadinovic, such rhetoric serves as “preventive hell-raising” by Washington pundits and neocons.

    Members of the Kosovo Security Force take part in a field exercise in the village of Nashec near the town of Prizren on October 27, 2016
    Democratic Party of Serbia Accuses US, NATO of Subtly Backing Kosovo Army Plans
    Addressing a Senate hearing on Wednesday, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Hoyt Brian Yee, expressed concern about a Russian-Serbian disaster relief center in Nis.

    Yee said the US was concerned about the Nis center, located close to Serbia’s border with Kosovo, “not so much for what it is now, but what it might become if it receives what Russia has been asking from Serbia, which is some kind of special status, a protected diplomatic status or immunity."

    He also stressed the need for Serbia to exercise full control over its territory.

    “If [Serbia] allows Russia to create some kind of a special center for espionage or other nefarious activities, it will lose control over part of its territory," Yee warned.

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic responded by saying that he was not interested in Washington’s opinion on the matter and that it was up to Belgrade to decide what to do.

    “Just imagine Serbia’s ambassador in Washington saying that he is concerned about some base on US territory,” Vucic said.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Serbian political scientist Djordje Vukadinovic described this talk about the imaginary “Russian threat” as a self-serving mix of fear, paranoia and “preventive hell raising” by Washington politicians, especially their liberal part with their predilection for blaming everything on the “Russian threat” and never on the mistakes and shortcomings of the US political system.

    “These Western mantras are so illogical. They say that Russia is on the brink of collapse while at the very same time attributing to Putin and Russia some diabolic ability to elect the president of the greatest power in the Western Hemisphere. They are raising hell about a small humanitarian center, while they have this huge Camp Bondsteel military base located just nearby in Kosovo,” Vukadinovic told Sputnik Serbia.

    Serbian political analyst and journalist Zeljko Cvijanovic said that the impression was that Hoyt Brian Yee was trying to sow panic in Serbian while simultaneously threatening that now that the US has stabilized Montenegro, it can also stabilize Macedonia and Serbia.

    He added that “few people in Serbia actually want stabilization American-style.”

    There is another, ethical, angle to this whole story though.

    US Army soldiers of the 4th Infantry Brigade, Combat team (Airborne) 25th Infantry Division, part of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo listen to jump master how to prepare their gear for a parachute training exercise in US military base Camp Bondsteel, near the village of Sojeve in Kosovo on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014
    Camp Bondsteel: Inside Look at US Military Enclave in Balkans (PHOTOS)
    In his tirade about the territory Serbia risks losing because of “Russian spies,” Yee forgot to mention the role the Nis center played during the catastrophic floods that hit Serbia in May 2014 when Russian rescue teams were the first to rush to help.

    During the 48-hour rescue operation coordinated by the Nis center the Russians evacuated over 2,000 people from the partly inundated town of Obrenovac, including more than 600 children.

    There is something wrong in hearing about such care for Serbian territory by a representative of a country which did so much to make Serbia lose control over Kosovo and Metohija, which account for a hefty 15 percent of the country’s territory.

    The Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center was established in Nis in April 2012.

    It provides humanitarian assistance in emergency situations in Serbia and other Balkan countries. It also provides training for emergency response groups.

