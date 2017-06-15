Terror Arrests in UK Soar to Record High Due to Security Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of terrorism-related arrests in the United Kingdom in the period of time from March 2016 to March 2017 has increased by 18 percent compared to previous 12 months, the UK Home Office said on Thursday in a report.

"The year ending March 2017 saw the highest number of terrorism-related arrests (304) in any financial year on record since the data collection began in September 2001, an increase of 18% compared with 258 arrests in the previous year. This includes the 12 arrests made in connection with the attack on Westminster Bridge and Westminster Palace on 22 March 2017," the report said.

Of the 304 arrests, 108 resulted in a charge, with 91 of them being terrorism-related charges. A total of 100 people were released without chargers, and 88 were released on bail pending further investigation.

The Home Office also noted the increase in the length of sentences compared with the previous 12-month-period, with number of life sentences increasing from four to six, and sentences of 10 or more years – form zero to four.

The report does not include data regarding the arrests made after the attacks in Manchester and on London Bridge, on May 22 and June 3, respectively.